President Cyril Ramaphosa says a clear road map is needed for the delivery of the Glasgow decision to double adaptation financing by 2025. He says the emphasis must be on the health, food and water security of the most vulnerable population.

Speaking at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Ramaphosa says South Africa is scaling up investment in renewable energy and is on course to retire a number of ageing coal-fired power stations.

“The commitments that were made must be honoured because failing to honour these commitments breaks trust. At Cop 26 in Glasgow last year France, Germany United Kingdom, United States and the European Union offered support in a form of a Just Energy Transition partnership to South Africa. It is our hope that this partnership will offer a groundbreaking approach to funding by developed economic countries.”

COP27 | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers SA’s country statement at climate change summit



South Africa has announced its Just Transition Energy plan to the International Partners Group at COP27. France is willing to help South Africa to realise its dream.

France President Emmanuel Macron says, “We have made a first important step with South Africa, France will invest a billion euros to help with this plan, this path. The ridding of coal helped South Africa, the strategy to move away from coal relies on renewables, nuclear, energy savings.”

The agricultural sector is facing challenges of climate change effects in some parts of the African continent.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says, “The agricultural sector which is key to Zimbabwe’s economy is facing a serious threat from climate change. My government is implementing various programmes including extensive dam construction projects towards climate change adaptation and mitigation for sustainable food and nutrition and security.”

It has also emerged at COP27 that not only humans are affected by climate change, but wildlife has not been spared either.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi adds, “We have witnessed with increasing helplessness as the flat plane of Chobe and the rich of the Okavango Delta who is forced into retreat, threatening livelihoods and calamity to the entire ecosystem meant to support the largest concentration of elephants in the wild on earth.”

Many leaders at the summit have called on the developed countries to accelerate measures that are aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change, especially on developing countries.