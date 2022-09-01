President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that local government failures are deepening the trust deficit between government and the public.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Human Rights Council’s National Conference on Local Governance in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Local Governance Conference | Municipal failures threaten our constitutional order: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa says local governance failures need to be remedied.

“We are alive to the reality that failures of local government are widening the trust deficit between government and the citizenry of our country. Unless these are remedied, we run the risk that the people of SA will run the risk of being disillusioned with democracy. We have already seen signs of it when they stay away from exercising their most important basic right to vote. It is a vote of no confidence also in democracy,” says Ramaphosa.

