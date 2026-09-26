Ramaphosa says govt will rebuild homes damaged in 2022 floods

African National (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will fulfil its obligation to KwaZulu-Natal communities still living in homes that were damaged by floods in 2022.

Speaking on the sidelines of his party, the African National Congress’ (ANC) campaign trail, Ramaphosa acknowledged delays in rebuilding homes and relocating families.

Residents told Ramaphosa about areas in Lower Molweni in Durban that have damaged homes and roads.

Twenty-eight (28) people were killed and seven others unaccounted for in the disaster.

“Even people who are devastated by the floods, we are in the process of re-accommodating them and building houses for them so that their lives can carry on. And there have been some delays in some of the areas. We could see that, but those promises are going to be fulfilled, and they’re going to be met without any doubt,” says Ramaphosa.

-Reporting by Gcinokuhle Malinga

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