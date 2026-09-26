Ramaphosa says ANC renewal is gaining momentum in KZN

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s renewal efforts in KwaZulu-Natal are gaining momentum following its electoral decline in the 2024 elections.

He led the party’s campaign in Umlazi, south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, a province where the ANC recorded a significant decline in support in the 2024 elections.

Ramaphosa expresses confidence as the party seeks to rebuild its support, saying the ANC still has an active base that could translate into votes.

LGE 2026 | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence that the party will win the 4 November local government elections. Ramaphosa has been engaging with residents and addressing a community meeting in KwaZulu-Natal, as part of the ANC’s election campaign. pic.twitter.com/3yRcFo9bkp — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 25, 2026

He says the ANC has received strong support from communities on the ground, adding that there is latent support for the party that could translate into increased backing.

“The reception has been very positive overwhelming in fact and the level of support for the African National Congress is massive, has been latent support which many people did not think existed it’s palpable you can feel it you can touch it and you can see it so our people are also overjoyed to see us and to interact with their leaders.”

Molweni

Meanwhile, some residents of Molweni, in Durban, are still living in homes damaged by the 2022 floods. They told the ANC leader that homes and roads in parts of Lower Molweni remain damaged.

28 people were killed and 7 others remain unaccounted for in the area.

Ramaphosa acknowledges delays in rebuilding homes and relocating families. “Even people who are devastated by the floods, we are in the process of re-accommodating them and building houses for them so that their lives can carry on. And there has been some delays in some of the areas. We could see that, but those promises are going to be fulfilled, and they’re going to be met… without any doubt.”

Video | ANC confident of rebound in KZN as Ramaphosa kicks off LGE campaign