Ramaphosa: SA prepared to engage US to resolve bilateral challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is prepared to engage with the United States to resolve challenges in bilateral relations.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Johannesburg a few days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting certain South Africans.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau says he has an appointment next week with his US counterparts to discuss trade relations. This despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement about new visa restrictions, targeting people accused of racial… pic.twitter.com/WxDiT0wZ2K — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 18, 2026

The US says the restrictions relate to allegations including what they say is race-based discrimination, uncompensated land seizures and incitement of violence.

However, South Africa has rejected these allegations.

Ramaphosa says South Africa will defend its sovereignty while continuing to engage Washington.

Ramaphosa says, “We are quite willing and prepared to continue engaging with the United States as we engage with all other countries in the world. Where there are challenges, we will go in with our dignity, with our sovereignty, to engage with those countries without bowing our heads and treating those nations respectfully and expecting them to treat us also respectfully. The United States is an important market for us.”

Video | US announces new visa restrictions for certain South Africans