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Ramaphosa: SA prepared to engage US to resolve bilateral challenges

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC NEWS
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is prepared to engage with the United States to resolve challenges in bilateral relations.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Johannesburg a few days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting certain South Africans.

The US says the restrictions relate to allegations including what they say is race-based discrimination, uncompensated land seizures and incitement of violence.

However, South Africa has rejected these allegations.

Ramaphosa says South Africa will defend its sovereignty while continuing to engage Washington.

Ramaphosa says, “We are quite willing and prepared to continue engaging with the United States as we engage with all other countries in the world. Where there are challenges, we will go in with our dignity, with our sovereignty, to engage with those countries without bowing our heads and treating those nations respectfully and expecting them to treat us also respectfully. The United States is an important market for us.”

 

Video | US announces new visa restrictions for certain South Africans

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