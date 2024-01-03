Ramaphosa requested to grant Dr Magubane official provincial funeral

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his office has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa that Dr Peter Magubane be granted an official provincial funeral.

Lesufi has visited the grieving family alongside Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.

He says he’s asked that Dr Magubane be given a dignified send -off

“We have come to the family to speak to the family. We did that through the minister and the family gave us a go-ahead to say that their father was a people’s person, and they will allow us to grant the honor of having an official provincial funeral. We have communicated that decision to our president, and we are convinced that our president will concur and agree with us,” says Lesufi.

Dr Peter Magubane’s daughter Fikile has described her father as a passionate man whose work came first.

Fikile thanked Lesufi and Kodwa for wanting to honour Magubane in an official provincial funeral.

“My father has done so much for the nation. He was very, very passionate about whatever he did. When it came to his work and his camera, everything else would stand aside. He would tell me as his daughter that my child I have a story to go and catch. Take a taxi home, I have to go.”

Kodwa has honored the late Dr Peter Magubane for the role that he played during apartheid.

Magubane, who was a veteran photographer, captured some of the most iconic visuals during the Apartheid era.

Kodwa went to pay his respect at Magubane’s home in Ormonde, Johannesburg.

“As we know the history behind, it’s important that we pay our last respect as a leadership to this anti-apartheid activist, a global icon, a veteran of our liberation struggle who used his camera to expose the atrocities and injustices of apartheid; used his camera as an AK-47 to defeat apartheid. It was his camera that mobilized the world that South Africa was isolated by the UN because the world was aware of the truth,” says Kodwa. – By Sibahle Motha

Peter Magubane I Minister Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visit Magubane’s home: