Ramaphosa reiterates SA’s non-partisan position on Hamas-Israeli war

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa’s non-partisan position on the Hamas-Israeli war. He was speaking at the end of the three-day African National Congress (ANC) NEC meeting which ended in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.

Earlier the ANC president was accused of taking sides in the conflict by supporting Hamas. But he has sought to clarify his position saying his government condemns Hamas and Israel for the untold suffering on the civilians on both sides.

“The ANC NEC has condemned in the strongest terms, the brutal killings of civilians by Hamas. The ANC also has been perturbed by the genocidal and atrocious activities of the state of Israel which are been directed indiscriminately at Palestine citizens. On Saturday, we conveyed our condolences to the affected citizens on both sides may have had of this conflict and called for the immediate cessation of these hostilities,” says Ramaphosa.

