President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the House of Commons in London that the story of Britain and South Africa is one of redemption and a transformed relationship between the two countries.

The President is in the United Kingdom for a two-day state visit at the invitation of King Charles the Third.

Addressing parliamentarians, Ramaphosa said following a colonial era of conflict and dispossession, relations are now marked by a shared desire for equality, human rights, and the fulfillment of the potential for all.

“Over the last three decades, this has been a story of trade, investment, tourism, sport, education, art, science and innovation. We, therefore, see this visit as an opportunity to celebrate our modern relationship, as equal partners, working together for the prosperity and security of our people.”

Climate change

Ramaphosa called on industrialised nations, including the United Kingdom, to contribute to funding low and middle-income countries’ climate actions in the form of grants and highly concessional loans.

He thanked the UK for its commitment to implementing a just energy transition in South Africa which will see a reduction in carbon emissions without negatively affecting people’s lives and livelihoods.

The UK together with the United States, the European Union and France pledged $8.5 billion to South Africa at last year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Ramaphosa says those countries that carry the least responsibility for global warming are most vulnerable to its effects in the form of drought, floods and rising sea levels.

“This places a responsibility on industrialised nations to contribute substantial resources to low- and middle-income countries to fund their climate actions and this should not be seen as charity. It is compensation for the harm done – and the harm yet to be done – to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation of wealthy countries over many years.”

Trade and investment

Ramaphosa has called on British companies to intensify opportunities for trade and investment in South Africa.

The president said that this is the time to renew commerce, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The UK is the largest foreign investor in South Africa and the country’s fifth largest export destination as well as being the largest source of tourist visitors outside of Africa in the last twenty years.

“There are few countries that have the depth of experience and knowledge of the South African economy than Britain. British companies need to use this advantage to greater effect, to seek out the opportunities in our country for investment and for trade.”

