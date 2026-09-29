Ramaphosa reaffirms SA’s support for South Sudan ahead of elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to supporting South Sudan in overcoming challenges to achieve its national vision of unity, peace, and prosperity.

Convening a virtual meeting in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, Ramaphosa assessed the country’s progress ahead of its upcoming elections.

He emphasised that continuous dialogue remains vital to successfully shaping South Sudan’s political future.

“We call on the leaders of South Sudan to seize this moment, to come together despite their differences, to discuss the problems and challenges that stand in the way of their advancement as a nation. As the parties to this summit, we stand ready with our support, our counsel and solidarity as the leaders and the people of South Sudan continue along their journey. The people of South Sudan must know that they do not stand alone. Their peace is our peace.”