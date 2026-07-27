Ramaphosa reaffirms SA’s stance against xenophobia and violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s position on migration, drawing a firm line against xenophobia and violence. He was addressing the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Pan-African Parliament in Midrand on Monday.

Ramaphosa says South Africa will uphold the rule of law while protecting the rights of everyone within its borders.

“We’ve taken a firm stand against hatred for people from other countries, xenophobia or Afrophobia. We have taken steps to strengthen and enforce our laws to defuse tension and to ensure that all persons within our borders respect the rights of all and that the rights of people from outside South Africa are respected and upheld.”

Migration is an essential part of the African story. Throughout history, across every continent, people have moved in search of opportunity – and they will continue to do so. We must not conflate lawful migrants, refugees and asylum seekers with people who enter or remain in… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 27, 2026

Ramaphosa also calls on other African countries to tackle the issue of migration.

“We need to work together, to address issues like conflict, instability, governance failures, poverty, and social discord. We need to create equal economic opportunities across the African continent. But we also need to silence the guns, which is a very clear and firm position that has been taken by the African Union. We need to build inclusive institutions of governance. We must work for a future where Africans are able to migrate out of choice and not necessity.”

President Ramaphosa addresses First Session of the Seventh Pan-African Parliament

The South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged the Pan African Parliament to discuss and provide solutions on the challenges of migration. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/OHID36vV8R — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) July 27, 2026

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-Reporting by Bonolo Maribe.