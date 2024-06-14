Ramaphosa re-elected SA President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as head of state in South Africa.

Earlier, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the party will now co-govern South Africa in the spirit of unity and collaboration. Steenhuisen’s comments came after his announcement today, that the party would be joining the government of national unity alongside the IFP and ANC.

Part of the agreement reached by the government of national unity is that the DA will also enter provincial government in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Proceedings in the National Assembly:

The election of the President of South Africa was not a walk over. The Progressive Caucus comprising parties such as the EFF, PAC, UDM, UAT, ATM and Al Jama-Ah put forward their candidate to contest the State Presidency in the newly constituted National Assembly in the form of EFF leader Julius Malema.