Ramaphosa promises to abide by the wishes of South Africans

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Government of Unity (GNU) has heard the voices of South Africans and will abide by their wishes.

“The people have spoken loudly that they choose peace and democracy over violent, undemocratic and unconstitutional methods,” Ramaphosa says.

He was speaking shortly after taking his oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Surrounded by international dignitaries and several heads-of-state from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, Ramaphosa indicates that following the May 29 elections, the government is ready to deliver essential services.

“In their multitude, in voices that are many and diverse, the people of South Africa have voted and made known their wishes, their concerns and their expectations. They did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone. They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations,” he says.

He further adds that the people of South Africa have also been “unequivocal in expressing their disappointment and disapproval of our (political parties) performance in some of the areas in which we have failed them.”

In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa, I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain… pic.twitter.com/sQW9lsgWaf — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 19, 2024

Some of the expectations by South Africans, Ramaphosa says, include a transformative society with an inclusive economy.

Ramaphosa, who returns for a second term in office, has warned decorators and those seeking to sow divisions that they will not succeed and adds that he will be a President of all South Africans and not some South Africans.

LIVE STREAM | The inauguration of South Africa’s President: