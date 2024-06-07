Ramaphosa promises temporary housing to EC flood victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says those affected by the floods in Nelson Mandela Bay will be provided with temporary housing. Ramaphosa is visiting victims of the devastating floods which occurred last weekend in the metro.

Speaking at Laplan Community Hall in Kariega, where the flood victims are housed, he has said government would also help the families through its social welfare departments and will ensure that burials are conducted.

He has promised to return to the area to assess the progress in assisting the victims.

Over 3000 people have been displaced by the flooding in the NMB and Buffalo City Metros, while eleven people lost their lives.

Eastern Cape floods | Ramaphosa visits flood affected areas: