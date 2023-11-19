Ramaphosa promises clean running water in Hammaskraal

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the people of Hammanskraal in Tshwane will have clean water in the near future as processes are underway to address the water challenges in the area.

Ramaphosa was leading the ANC voter registration drive in the area, where an ongoing water crisis claimed about 30 lives after the cholera outbreak earlier this year.

Parts of Tshwane have experienced voter registration interruptions due to lingering concerns about the quality of water supplied to the communities.

ANC President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, is leading the ANC’s voter registration drive on day 2 of the voter registration weekend, in the Greater Tshwane Region. Joined by Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Comrade Panyaza Lesufi and National Spokesperson Comrade Mahlengi… pic.twitter.com/hKQ7kMr02G — African National Congress (@MYANC) November 19, 2023

Ramaphosa says the government concedes that there have been some failures with regards to service delivery and provision of clean drinking water to some communities.

“There have been weaknesses in service delivery which we’ve all admitted, but those weaknesses have been identified where they originate from and what causes them. We are now correcting those weaknesses. Water is a big issue here and the national has now intervened. We are now going to deliver clean water to our people in this area. Soon, we are going to have clean water and better services delivered.”

He says the municipal strike in Tshwane negatively affected service delivery. “They also complained about sewage and refuse removal. We had a strike in Tshwane that debilitated the provision of services here, that strike is over. We are now going to have better services delivered.”

Ramaphosa says they are addressing residents’ challenges on an ongoing basis: