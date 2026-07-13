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Ramaphosa pays tribute to former Qatari Amir

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani attends the opening ceremony of the 2019 World Cup, November 26, 2019.
  • Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani attends the opening ceremony of the 2019 World Cup, November 26, 2019.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed South Africa’s condolences following the death of former Qatari Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 74.

The President extended his sympathies to the Qatari Royal Family, government and people, describing Sheikh Hamad as a visionary leader whose leadership transformed Qatar into a globally influential nation and strengthened its role as a champion of peace, development and prosperity.

“As South Africa we consider ourselves to be close friends and partners of the state of Qatar, which has been a model of peace, development, prosperity and global influence inspired by the extraordinary leadership of the late Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” says Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

 

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