Ramaphosa orders security forces to curb violent crime

President Cyril Ramaphosa says law enforcement agencies have been instructed to work aound the clock to bring criminality levels down.

He was reacting to recent mass shooting incidents in the country.

Eleven people were killed in KwaZuluNatal last week.

In the Western Cape, ten people were shot and killed and 11 others wounded in Lwandle, Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning while 17 people were shot and killed in Carletonville west of Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Ramaphosa says police have been instructed to end criminality and lawlesness with immediate effect.

“This is the level of criminality that we must bring down, and our security forces are now going to continue pulling out all stops. It cannot go on like this and the clear instruction that to our security forces is that we must bring the levels of criminality, violence down.”

[WATCH] ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa condemns the recent mass shootings and says security forces have been instructed to intensify efforts to bring down violent crime, with technology already assisting police to identify suspects linked to recent attacks.#ANCInChurch… pic.twitter.com/Z8DJBqKDPz — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) September 27, 2026

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa has called for a stop to gender based violence:

