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Ramaphosa opposed to Impeachment Committee evidence leader

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the SADC Public Lecture on August 14, 2026.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the SADC Public Lecture on August 14, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PresidencyZA
Zalene Merrington

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee has confirmed receipt of a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he has raised objections to its recommended evidence leader.

The committee is busy with administrative work, including appointing an evidence leader and finalising its terms of reference.

This comes after the Western Cape High Court ruled that the committee’s hearings must be put on ice.

At its last meeting, the committee recommended in its correspondence to the Speaker, Thoko Didiza, that Advocate Thandazani Madonsela would be its evidence leader.

Ramaphosa has cited two instances of conflict of interest.

Parliament’s Senior Legal Advisor, Sue-Anne Isaacs, says, “The Speaker has signed off on the appointment of the evidence leader, but late last night (Tuesday) we received a letter from the President indicating that he has an objection to the person recommended by the committee as evidence leader. We received the letter late, so we have not applied our minds to the letter, but the latest development is that the President objected to the evidence leader.”

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