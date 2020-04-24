Ramaphosa observes food packaging in Johannesburg

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday observed the packaging of food parcels, at the Johannesburg Central Food Bank in Booysens. The parcels will be distributed to communities in need of food amid the coronavirus lockdown.

President Ramaphosa says the Food Banks will end the indignity that poor people endure when they have to que for food. He was welcomed by premier Makhura and Acting Gauteng MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi at the Johannesburg Central Food Bank In Booysen today #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/U6yShpLItm — Ntebo Mokobo (@MokoboNtebo) April 24, 2020

Speaking with the Acting MEC for Social Development in Gauteng Panyaza Leseufi, on the introduction of e-vouchers to assist people to get food, the President jokingly referenced to the Pilchards contained in the parcels as one of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s favourite food.

“We are going to take 10% of what we have now then introduce the e-voucher where people can just get it on their cellphone or they can just get the actual card and then exchange it. So we are doing the compilation of spaza shops that can receive it and then ensure that they give people the rest and it will also empower spaza shops to stock up on these things. As you can see these are top brands,” he said.

In the video below, SABC’s Vusi Khumalo reports on the launch of a food bank in Richards Bay:



Gauteng government inundated with requests for food parcels

Hunger, desperation and uncertainty are just some of the effects of the lockdown. With the extension, some have lost out on their income stream, yet stomachs have to be filled.

This has resulted in thousands turning to government so they too can be provided with some relief.