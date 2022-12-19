President Cyril Ramaphosa is not equal to the task of the new dawn. That is according to political analyst, Sandile Swana.

Speaking to the SABC News on the sidelines of the ANC Elective Conference currently underway at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, Swana the new dawn, as promised by Ramaphosa when he came into office, would only be possible under a different quality of leadership.

“In South Africa, we do not have a leader that is equal to the task of the new dawn. Cyril Ramaphosa can never lead any dawn in South Africa. He’s incapable,” says Swana.

“The problem that Ramaphosa has is the lack of aptitude for the task that he claims he wants to commit. He cannot do it.”

Ramaphosa is going head to head with former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of party president during the conference. Despite the Phala Phala farmgate scandal against Ramaphosa and the Digital Vibes scandal against Mkhize, both have enjoyed a lot of support within the party.

Swana says while it would seem the delegates – expected to take part in the election of the party leadership – would not be influenced by the allegations of corruption in their decisions to vote, the scandal does actually matter to the general public.

“That is why you’d find that it was 11 political parties in parliament that voted in the section 89 report, voting in favour of impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa,” says Swana.

