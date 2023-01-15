DA Member of Parliament’s Communications Committee, Dianne Kohler Barnard, says President Cyril Ramaphosa will need to decide on how quickly a new SABC Board can be appointed.

The DA has raised concerns that the public broadcaster has been without a board for three months.

The National Assembly approved the names of 12 recommended candidates in December. However, the Presidency claimed that the names of the board candidates could not yet be gazetted due to government printers having been closed.

“He can either speed it up or slow it down, who controls the President? Certainly, it’s at his fingertips and what he chooses to do is what he chose to do. From Parliament’s side, I suppose we can write to him again when will this be ready. But I’m sure we will be told that the processes are underway and that the delays were unavoidable, but in fact from the Committee’s side, they knew that they should have started this process in about March last year to ensure the delay does not happen,” Barnard said.

