The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member and Deputy Secretary-General Hopeful, Nomvula Mokonyane says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa still needs to offer more clarity around the issue of the Phala Phala scandal.

This past weekend, ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa finally opened up to the NEC about the Phala Phala matter. Although his explanation was received with mixed reactions, some within the ANC have called for more clarity on the matter.

“He give his own version, there’s still a lot that has to be clarified, we were hoping to get a report from the Integrity Commission,” says Mokonyane.

Mokonyane who has been critical of the current NEC says it could have done better during its tenure.

“We’ve had challenges everywhere but up today, we have people who thrive on factional positions in our NEC and I’m saying this without being hesitant, there are people who preach renewal but their renewal is about self-preservation…I think we could’ve done better,” Mokonyane added.

Mokonyane was implicated in the state capture report where it was recommended that she be investigated for possible corruption relating to BOSASA.

“I have advised my lawyers to take up the report because I do believe that there are things that the commission could have put differently but also even in that report of theirs, their recommendations and conclusions are different from what was the issue at the presentation and I think it is those things even the ANC has said that it is within our rights to reflect and express our views,” Mokonyane explains.

Mokonyane appears to be leading the nominations for the position of Deputy Secretary General.

She has stressed that she would like to see more women elected in the leadership in December.

VIDEO: In conversation with ANC’s Deputy Secretary General hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane: