Ramaphosa mourns death of two SANDF soldiers in DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness following the death of two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers and 20 others who sustained injuries in a mortar attack on their base in Sake, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ramaphosa has also offered condolences to the families of the fallen troops and their commanders and colleagues.

SANDF troops are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC that has been deployed in the eastern parts of the country to restore peace and security.

As a commander in chief of the SANDF, Ramaphosa has assured the bereaved families and the injured troops that they will take utmost care to provide necessary logistical and pyscho-social support to all those affected.

Ramaphosa says as the nation mourns those who died, they value and remain humbled by the sacrifices they have made for the cause of peace and stability in the SADC region and they will not be forgotten.

The SADC mission in the DRC was deployed in December in Eastern DRC where there has been an increase in conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups.

It is made up of troops from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania.

