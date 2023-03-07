Political analyst Prince Mashele says President Cyril Ramaphosa has completely missed South Africa’s current mood when he reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday night.

Mashele says South Africans expected Ramaphosa to cut down his bloated Cabinet in order to save money because the country is in a crisis.

He says this reshuffle confirms how out of touch the President is with the needs and concerns of the citizens.

Mashele adds that Ramaphosa failed to show courage by not removing ministers that are not performing in their portfolios.

Following months of speculation, Ramaphosa announced his reconfigured Cabinet.

The new Cabinet includes the introduction of two new ministries.

The President introduced Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the country’s new Minister of Electricity.

Maropene Ramokgopa has been appointed as the new Minister in the Presidency with specific responsibility for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

According to Ramaphosa, Maropene Ramokgopa will focus on the performance of government.

The video below is the full interview with Prince Mashele: