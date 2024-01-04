Ramaphosa calls for ceasefire, dialogue to end hostilities in Sudan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue towards a permanent cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

In a meeting with the Sudanese leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Dagalo, in Pretoria on Thursday, Ramaphosa acknowledges the crucial role played by the African Union and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development), chaired by Djibouti, in mediating the situation.

“These organisations have been instrumental in mediating between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with active participation from the people of Sudan and civil society,” says a statement from the Presidency.

During the meeting, President Ramaphosa welcomed a briefing from General Dagalo, acknowledging the crucial role played by the African Union and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development), chaired by Djibouti, in mediating the situation.

Expressing South Africa’s support for the upcoming face-to-face dialogue between General Dagalo and General Burhan, the President highlighted the significance of engaging in diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region

The President expresses South Africa’s support for the imminent face-to-face dialogue between General Dagalo and General Burhan.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA MEETS WITH RSF LEADER ON DEVELOPMENTS TOWARDS PEACE IN SUDAN President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, 04 January 2024, received the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Dagalo, of the Republic of Sudan at the Mahlamba Ndlopfu official… pic.twitter.com/jQIeXQSgIY — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 4, 2024