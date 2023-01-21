President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with ministers, premiers and mayors to discuss the country’s worsening energy crisis.

Last weekend, he convened a meeting with leaders of political parties, the National Energy Crisis Committee and the Eskom board.

Another round of consultations will then follow with business, labour and inter-faith groups.

Energy Crisis | Protest against rolling blackouts heads to NERSA offices, Union Buildings:

The country has been experiencing regular rolling blackouts and South Africans are demanding answers and urgent action.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, “The focus of this week is informed by one that all parts of the society need to work together if we are to overcome the electricity crisis.

The President parallel to these meetings has been receiving daily briefings from Eskom on the work that they are doing to improve the performance of the power stations and the government is driving obviously more to to bring more capacity into the grid as quickly as possible.”

Eskom’s needs to try sustain electricity supply: Chris Yelland