Ramaphosa meets Perez family after remains released by Hamas

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the family of the late Captain Daniel Perez following the intervention of the South African government in facilitating the release of his remains by Hamas.

Born and raised in SA, Perez was taken hostage and killed in October 7, 2023.

Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the Perez family and affirmed support for an all inclusive peace process that will deliver a lasting peace for the people of Israel and Palestine.

“The South African government remains engaged in assisting all South Africans, irrespective of race or religion, that are ensnared in conflict zones as well as assisting other foreign nationals where such support is requested.”

Magwenya adds, “This includes facilitating the release of South Africans trapped in a war in Syria, citizens that were sold to Russian mercenaries and the safe return of Ukrainian children.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa meets late Captain Daniel Perez’s family:



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