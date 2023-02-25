Alliance partners COSATU and the SACP have met with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his imminent cabinet reshuffle.

The President has been engaging and consulting various stakeholders on whom he should appoint or chop from his executive. Paul Mashatile is expected to be appointed Deputy President of the country following David Mabuza’s resignation.

Meanwhile, some South Africans say they expect the President to appoint competent ministers who will get the job done.

It’s become a tradition for the ANC President, who is also the President of the Republic, to consult with the alliance partners before making changes to his cabinet, even though it’s his prerogative to finally appoint cabinet members.

As the President is looking at this, there’s huge interest from South Africans, who have been grappling with socio-economic challenges.

VIDEO | Citizens demand action as Ramaphosa meets alliance partners over cabinet reshuffle: