Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has warned residents of Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape that the drilling of more boreholes in the metro will not lead to the relaxation of water restrictions.

Mchunu together with President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a borehole at the Walmer High School in Gqeberha on Monday.

Humanitarian organisation, the Gift of the Givers Foundation, drilled the borehole.

Nine boreholes will be drilled across the metro which will produce ten million mega-litres of water per year.

This is an intervention plan in the water crisis that has threatened the metro with the possibility of a day zero in some parts of the city.

Mchunu says this is a milestone for the metro, but has urged the residents to reduce their water consumption.

“We want more water to be available than we are consuming. And so we are delighted that we are here today to look at this borehole, we are going to look at two others. And as we make progress we won’t say to people of this city they must relax there’s more water cause there are more boreholes and so on.”

