A legal expert says President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed another violation of the oath of his office. This follows outrage on social media after photos of Ramaphosa and guests at an ankole cattle auction, which was held yesterday, went viral.

The President had reportedly called in sick. Meanwhile, this week the Constitutional Court dismissed Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Parliament’s report into Phala Phala. The report concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the Constitution, law and serious misconduct.

This is regarding millions in undeclared foreign currency on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala says Ramaphosa was ill-advised.

“When you agree to be the President or deputy or minister or deputy minister you can’t partake in any other activity which is going to put you in a conflict or create a perception that you may be furthering your interests. How does it look like, you can attend to private ankole trading activities, but you can’t attend to the cabinet reshuffle when you have the vacancy of the second in command, the deputy president who’s no longer there, the minister of electricity which was promised 20 days ago, and that position has not been filled. Now, I’m sitting at home am of the perception that maybe we don’t have a president that has our interest at heart,” Zikalala explains.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa faces criticism over cattle auction: Rebone Tau