Ramaphosa, Mashatile sworn in as National Assembly members

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Deputy, Paul Mashatile were amongst the first group of MPs who were sworn in as members of the National Assembly.

Today marks the beginning of the 7th Parliament with the National Assembly sitting convened by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost 71 seats in the general elections.

It has dropped from 230 in the 6th Parliament to 159 seats.

The venue outside the chamber has been a hive of activity this morning.

Ramaphosa who is a nominee for the position of President, was sworn in alongside former Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, and Ronald Lamola.

Former Ministers, Malusi Gigaba and Dina Pule have also made it back to Parliament.

Once all MPs have been sworn in, the next step will be to elect the Speaker and Deputy.

The election of the President is expected to take place at 2PM this afternoon.

LIVE STREAM: National Assembly holds first sitting: