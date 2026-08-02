Ramaphosa leads ANC voter registration campaign in eMalahleni

The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, where he’s leading his party’s campaign to encourage people to register to vote.

He was in Madibeng outside Brits in the North West on Saturday.

#ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading his party’s last voter registration campaign today in Emalahleni ,Mpumalanga. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/eRf5GpP4j2 — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 2, 2026



The ANC campaign comes as the Electoral Commission holds its final voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections.

Ramaphosa will visit about four to six wards, engaging with communities, trying to understand their issues and getting feedback from the local councillor to see how far they are in resolving those particular issues.

However, the top issues in this area are water provision, jobs and the Just Transition by Eskom.

This particular district in the area of Mpumalanga is heavily dependent on coal, and that provides jobs to the communities.

VIDEO | LGE 2026 | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage eMalahleni voters