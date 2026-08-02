Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Ramaphosa leads ANC voter registration campaign in eMalahleni

  • ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @MYANC
Samkele Maseko

The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, where he’s leading his party’s campaign to encourage people to register to vote.

He was in Madibeng outside Brits in the North West on Saturday.


The ANC campaign comes as the Electoral Commission holds its final voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections.

Ramaphosa will visit about four to six wards, engaging with communities, trying to understand their issues and getting feedback from the local councillor to see how far they are in resolving those particular issues.

However, the top issues in this area are water provision, jobs and the Just Transition by Eskom.

This particular district in the area of Mpumalanga is heavily dependent on coal, and that provides jobs to the communities.

VIDEO | LGE 2026 | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage eMalahleni voters

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News