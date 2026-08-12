Ramaphosa lauds the new Electronic Travel Authorisation system

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly launched Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is about the ease of doing business, attracting investment and securing the country’s ports of entry.

He was speaking at the ETA launch at Or Tambo International Airport. Following its successful pilot during the country’s G20 Presidency, the ETA is the cornerstone of South Africa’s modern digital immigration system.

The President says the system will make South Africa economically competitive and help to create job opportunities.

The first traveller from China was visibly happy with the service in just less than two minutes.

President Ramaphosa has also commended the Home Affairs Department and the Border Management Authority for being technology-driven and ensuring meaningful change with the new system.

The system is designed to replace slow, paper-based visa processing with a fully digital approach that uses biometrics and facial recognition.

He was satisfied at the smooth and efficient processing of travellers.

The President says the new system will help secure the country’s borders, attract investment and create the much-needed jobs.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber says the new system has dealt a blow to fraud in the processing of visas, making travel to South Africa safer and smarter.

The new system is currently operational at the country’s four international airports, OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town International and Lanseria Airport. It will be rolled out to the other ports of entry soon.