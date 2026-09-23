Ramaphosa lauds decision to establish International Panel on Equity

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the decision to establish the International Panel on Equity, describing it as a consequential outcome that places inequality at the centre of the global agenda.

Addressing the Global Inequality Crisis virtually during a high-level event on the International Panel, Ramaphosa urged members to remain united as they work towards a common purpose.

Global leaders are attending the United Nations General Assembly, which is underway this week in the United States.

“As the founding father of South Africa, Nelson Mandela reminded us that for as long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly be free and be fully at peace. In the spirit of Madiba’s words, let today be a day of action. The task before us is a formidable one: to build a new multilateral frontier and expand our global coalition against inequality. at its heart, the international panel on inequality. The decision to establish the panel is one of the most consequential outcomes of the South African G20 presidency last year. it builds on the brazilian g20 presidency that put inequality at the center of the global agenda,” says President Ramaphosa.