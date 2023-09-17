President Cyril Ramaphosa has landed in New York where he will lead the South African delegation during the high-level segment of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

His participation comes as the gathering grapples with the crosscurrents of lagging development and failure to implement the global SDGs and growing political divides in a world evolving into an era of multi-polarity.

🇿🇦 His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arriving at JF Kennedy International Airport in New York, United States of America where he is leading South Africa’s delegation participating at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).#UNGA is the main policymaking organ of the… pic.twitter.com/Kl6lIm6SA6 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 17, 2023

Ramaphosa is accompanied by a cohort of ministers.

Among the cabinet officials supporting Ramaphosa, are ministers of International Relations, in the Presidency, State Security, Communications, Social Development, Trade Industry and Competition, Environment, Water and Sanitation, and Health, among others.

The president will meet the U.N. Secretary-General later Sunday ahead of the SDG Summit and a Business roundtable on Monday and then the General Debate on Tuesday when he’ll deliver the country statement.

This week’s strong development focus includes a Climate Ambition Summit, a High-Level meeting on Financing for Development, and the key issue of reforming multilateral institutions.

