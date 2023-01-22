African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has lambasted disgruntled delegates who walked out of the 9th Free State conference in Bloemfontein. The group left the conference after they disputed the top five leadership results.

They have also threatened to take legal action to challenge the outcomes of the conference. Former Free State ANC treasurer Mxolisi Dukwana, has been elected the party’s provincial chairperson after defeating Premier Sisi Ntombela.

Former Sasolburg mayor, Ketso Makume is the new deputy chairperson.

Former Thabo Mofutsanyana region secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng got the provincial secretary position, while Dibolelo Mahlatsi was elected deputy Secretary.

The new provincial Treasurer is Mathabo Leeto.

Newly elected ANC FS Chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana addresses ANC 9th Free State Conference:

Ramaphosa says there was no need for members to take disputes to court.

“I heard others who walked out of this conference and they started voicing their dissatisfaction and they voiced their dissatisfaction about a few issues about delegates. They said there were supposed to be 650 delegates in the conference and there were additional seven delegates and for that reason they were going to court…ke bohlanya bo jwang boo?”

Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing remarks at ANC 9th Free State Conference:

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member David Mahlobo, earlier pleaded with party members to accept the final results of the Conference.

Mahlobo has pleaded with members to embrace the newly-elected leadership.

“Let them respect the views of the conference which is a majority those that they never seen the day of light, let them respect, let them raise the outcome. Even those that their views were able to succeed, they have a duty and more responsibility to ensure that everybody is in the fold of the anc, they’re not boss and not behave like their victors.”

ANC 9th Free State Elective Conference concluding: