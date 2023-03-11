President Cyril Ramaphosa has kickstarted the ANC election campaign for next year’s general elections, interacting with voters in Stanger town and Lindelani township, on the KZN north coast.

The president through his interaction with the people on the streets has urged them to register to vote and to support the ruling party in next year’s general election.

He has, however, admitted challenges facing the country, including electricity crisis that has adverse effect on the economy.

“We received really grateful reception among the people here. The reception has been very warm, very positive and people are really hopeful. Even (when) I spoke to them about challenges we are facing on electricity, they have appreciated that we have appointed an electricity minister. Our presence here is about addressing challenges facing our people, issues of water, (and) unemployment. This is beginning the process of our election campaign. It means that the wheels of our election campaign are in motion.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa leads ANC delegation to KZN: