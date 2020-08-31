Mathekga says Ramaphosa might not get a second term as ANC leader but he would not go out without a fight.

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is battling power struggles within the party coupled with some members’ reluctance to accept his anti-corruption agenda. This comes as the National Executive Committee held a special meeting at the weekend.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte has confirmed that Ramaphosa and party Secretary-General Ace Magashule will soon appear before the ANC Integrity Commission.

Duarte says Ramaphosa has subjected himself to the commission to account for the source of the funds for his campaign for the position of party president in 2017.

Magashule will appear following an interview in which he said he would never step aside from his position over allegations that he was involved in corruption.

Mathekga says Ramaphosa might not get a second term as ANC leader, but he would not go out without a fight.

“Power within the ANC is still all over the place, even if he’s in charge of state institutions and so forth. Look at the way in which he makes decisions. You can see that the President is always careful not to upset the other factions. Even the deployment, it’s almost equitably sharded across factions within Cabinet and also in parliamentary committees and so forth. So for him, the difficulty he’s facing he might not get the second term of the ANC but wouldn’t it be better if at least he shows a fight on the basis of principle so that at least if he gets an early exit, at least it is a glorious exit?”

The video below, highlights some of the issues:

In the video below, allegations of corrupt party leaders tops the ANC NEC agenda: