EFF Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, has called President Cyril Ramaphosa an imposter who has worked against the progress of black South Africans.

Shivambu was addressing hundreds of supporters of the party’s National Shutdown outside the Sandton Convention Centre.

They marched from Alexandra to the country’s financial capital calling for an end to rolling blackouts as well as the resignation of Ramaphosa.

“As far as we are concerned, Cyril Ramaphosa is no longer a president of South Africa. He is just occupying that position, that is why we will remind him and tell all the people of South Africa and remind him that ‘you are not a president, you are an imposter and a project of white people’.”

Earlier, Shivambu, speaking to supporters of the party’s National Shutdown in Alexandra township, said that there was no business as usual in South Africa today.

Many of the stores in the area were closed with hundreds of marchers vowing to take their fight to see the end of rolling blackouts and the fall of President Cyril Ramaphosa to their much more affluent neighbour, Sandton.

“The majority of the people of South African shop owners have heeded the call of the Commander in Chief of the EFF to say all the shops should not be open and so they have heeded the call and they respect the leadership of the country has spoken and we have spoken much more clearly. That is why there is no movement in this country. Even Santaco, we said to them, let us join in this action. They said taxis are going to operate. What is happening to the taxis today. They are just parked in Bree, Noord Taxi Rank. There are no commuters because they thought they were just going to handle business as usual.”

National Shutdown | Latest from the Union Buildings:



Meanwhile, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says although there have been no reports of any damage to infrastructure, many businesses in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg have opted to remain closed.

“Overnight in Alex, there were running battles with those that were burning tyres. And because of police visibility there wasn’t any damage to infrastructure. CPF and patrollers, as well as members of the taxi association, were insuring that people are safe and they are able to catch their taxis. Unfortunately, majority of businesses decided not to open because for fear of looting of their goods,” says Mazibuko.

National Shutdown | Malema addresses supporters gathered at Church Square, Pretoria: