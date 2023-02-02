President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, of his intention to appoint Justice Mahube Molemela as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

Ramaphosa has, through Zondo, invited the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), to advise on the suitability of Justice Molemela to hold the office of the President of the SCA, which is the second highest court in the country.

The position of the SCA president has been vacant since September 2022, following the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya to the position of the Deputy Chief Justice.

Molemela, who is currently a judge of the SCA, became the first woman Judge President of the Free State High Court in 2015.

Justice Mahube Molemela’s profile: