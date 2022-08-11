President Cyril Ramaphosa says he hopes the newly-appointed Heads of Missions will be the bridge for South Africa’s financial reform following the economic blow the country suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President officially received letters of credence from the different Ambassadors earlier on Thursday.

This is in an effort to intensify relations with the country.

Ramaphosa received representatives from the United States, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and the European Union amongst others.

He addressed the Ambassadors in Pretoria.

“With the pandemic in abeyance throughout much of the world, our most pressing priority is a swift and equitable economic recovery that leaves no one behind. Since 2020, South Africa has been implementing an Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to lift our economy out of a prolonged period of slow growth, create jobs, and undertake far-reaching economic reform. At the same time, we are implementing programmes to alleviate poverty and inequality, advance gender equality, and contribute our fair share towards addressing climate change and its impact. All of these are part of the broader effort to make South Africa a country in which it is easier to invest and do business. Our expectation of diplomacy in the post-COVID era is that it should deepen bilateral trade and investment between South Africa and the countries with which we have diplomatic ties.”

President Ramaphosa says South Africa looks forward to strengthening relations with the countries: