Ramaphosa honours South African soldiers at Delville Wood memorial

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the 110th Commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood at the South African National Memorial in Longueval, France. The commemoration honours the courage and sacrifice of South African soldiers who fought during that battle in July 1916 which is one of the most significant battles involving South African forces during the First World War.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the South African National Memorial in Longueval, France, ahead of the 110th Commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood during his Official Visit to the French Republic. The commemoration pays tribute to the bravery and… pic.twitter.com/UlWd2pjEvQ — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 12, 2026



Ramaphosa laid wreaths in remembrance of those who lost their lives in service of their country. The President concludes his official visit to France on Sunday. The visit focused on attracting investment into South Africa, expanding cooperation in energy, transport, infrastructure, healthcare and defence, while reinforcing economic ties between the two countries.

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the 110th commemoration of the battle of Delville Wood: