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Ramaphosa honours South African soldiers at Delville Wood memorial

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa attending the Delville Wood commemoration in France
  • Image Credits :
  • @PresidencyZA X
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the 110th Commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood at the South African National Memorial in Longueval, France. The commemoration honours the courage and sacrifice of South African soldiers who fought during that battle in July 1916 which is one of the most significant battles involving South African forces during the First World War.


Ramaphosa laid wreaths in remembrance of those who lost their lives in service of their country. The President concludes his official visit to France on Sunday. The visit focused on attracting investment into South Africa, expanding cooperation in energy, transport, infrastructure, healthcare and defence, while reinforcing economic ties between the two countries.

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the 110th commemoration of the battle of Delville Wood:

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