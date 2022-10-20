The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he has taken his misuse of public funds too far.

This, after images emerged of Ramaphosa landing in a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in Welkom, in the Free State.

He was to participate in the African National Congress’ (ANC) Letsema campaign and engage with party branches.

@MyANC President @cyrilramaphosa arriving for a briefing @Letsema campaign now underway in Matjhabeng – Free State Province. pic.twitter.com/nMhJRr4WgI — African National Congress (@MYANC) October 8, 2022

The DA MP and Spokesperson for Security and Justice in the National Council Of Provinces (NCOP), George Michalakis says Ramaphosa should not blur the line between his party and the state .

He says, “The photos were sent to me by a DA councillor. Of course, he’s the president of the country and he’s entitled to his security and protection but we have to ask ourselves at what point is taking this too far. We do not believe the fact that he used a military helicopter contributed to his safety at all.”

“We also had to take into account that a section of the constitution requires the SANDF to be completely impartial when it comes to political parties. And the president has now put them in a position to be partial and he shouldn’t have done that. Also it is completely irresponsible for the head of statute conflict the two,” Michalakis adds.

