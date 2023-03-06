Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa has nothing to worry about regarding the Phala Phala scandal as investigations currently under way will determine the outcome in due course.

Sars says it has no record of Mustafa’s large sum of foreign currency he brought into South Africa:

This, in a wake of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) finding that there is no record that Hazim Mustafa, the Sudanese businessman who paid 580 thousand US dollars in cash to Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, declared the money he had brought into the country in December 2019.

The debate around the burglary at the farm, belonging to the president continues to rage following findings that the money that was stolen during a burglary at the game farm in 2020 was not declared to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) when it arrived in the country.

Phala Phala farm debate continues to rage on:



Magwenya says the Sars report is not a blow to the president’s credibility.

“The obligation to declare foreign currency when arriving into the country belongs to the person that’s carrying the foreign currency. So, the buyer had the obligation to declare the foreign currency, not the management of the farm,” says Magwenya.

He says the president is not worried.

“…there’s nothing to worry about. The investigations are ongoing and will be concluded, then we can put the matter behind us.”

ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula, says parliament should hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable while other authorities are still investigating Phala Phala.