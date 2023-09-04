Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Shadow Minister of Defence, Kobus Marais says President Cyril Ramaphosa has no reason not to release a complete independent panel’s investigative report into Lady R, unless there was irregular movement of cargo.

This follows accusations by the US ambassador to South Africa, who said the country provided weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine via a cargo ship that docked in the Simon’s Town naval base in December 2022.

President Ramaphosa says the three-member panel, headed by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, found none of the allegations pertaining to the supply of weapons to Russia to be true.

Marais says the report leaves many questions unanswered.

He says, “I’m obviously disappointed in terms of what was disclosed by the President. Yes, there was no weapons loaded and we accept that right from the beginning, but something was loaded and the president has not addressed beyond this scope of weapons. What we know is that there was irregular movement of cargo. There was a total irregularity in that Lady R did not offload cargo in official ports of entry to SA. Now that in itself is highly irregular and it was authorised at a very high level.”

Video: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on conclusion of Lady R vessel investigation:

