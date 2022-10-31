President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Framework towards professionalisation of the public sector is one of the most significant developments in public service reform since 1994.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says the framework, which was finalised and made public last week, aims to build a public service that is professional, ethical and driven by merit following the damage caused by State Capture in recent years.

He says its application across all spheres of the public sector, fulfils a commitment he made in the State of the Nation in February.

The framework makes a number of interventions such as competency assessments and compulsory induction as part of new requirements for entry into the public service.

The framework also plans for legal amendments to allow the tenure of directors-general and provincial heads of departments to increase from five to 10 years in order to bring stability to the service.

Staff appointed into political office will also be required to complete a pre-entry course for middle and senior management with the National School of Government.