ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a woman of stature who never sold out during the struggle for freedom in South Africa. He says there is still a lot to draw from Madikizela-Mandela for the country to continue to strive for the betterment of the lives of all the citizens.

Ramaphosa was part of the birthday celebrations of the late stalwart, at her home in Soweto this on Monday afternoon.

Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 86 today.

Ramaphosa says through her suffering under the apartheid regime, people are now emancipated.

“She suffered in detention. She was banished and all the things that the apartheid regime could do against every individual woman, they did against her. But mama Winnie stood firm. She stood firm, never sold out, never weakened, and (was) still courageous and she was a brave woman.”

Ramaphosa has delivered a keynote address at the 86th birthday celebration for the late struggle icon, in Soweto.

The ANC has hosted the event to honour and celebrate Madikizela-Mandela, who died in hospital in Johannesburg in 2018, at the age of 81.

“Mama Winnie was really the rock that enabled us to move our struggle forward.”

President Ramaphosa attends late mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s 86th birthday celebrations: