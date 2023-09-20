Ramaphosa, GNU ministers to hold crucial cabinet lekgotla

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Government of National Unity (GNU) partners which include the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Good Party and the Pan African Congress (PAC) of Azania believe that the upcoming government lekgotla should prioritise social security for the poor.

The much-anticipated cabinet lekgotla comprising eleven political parties, is expected to take place later this week.

This will be the first time in thirty years that a high number of parties will be participating in drafting the country’s policies for the next five years.

UDM secretary-general Yongama Zigebe says that the cabinet lekgotla should discuss the protection of the most vulnerable, especially the poor.

Zigebe says initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and inequality should be the top priority.

This, he said, includes expanding access to healthcare needs, particularly in rural areas and underserved areas as well as strengthening social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

The Good Party, which secured only one seat in the National Assembly, has echoed the UDM’s sentiments.

The party’s secretary-general Brett Herron says that the government should protect the interests of the poor.

“In this government’s progamme of action, we need to see the top priorities being inequality and continuing social, economic spatial and environmental injustice being addressed. In doing so, we will bring the picture that the Constitution is for all” he says.

The PAC, whose main priority has been land restitution, says it will not settle for less.

PAC’s SG Apa Pooe says that there should be decisive action to redistribute land.

“The PAC expects a comprehensive accelerated approach to land restitution and rural development from the upcoming cabinet meeting. There should be decisive action to redistribute the land and improve the quality of line in rural areas, within the cabinet collective. We will advance for a revolutionary liberation struggle objective,” he explains.

The cabinet lekgotla is expected to take place on July 13 and 14.

