Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe R150 million NW road tender

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe a R150-million road construction tender in the North West.

The SIU will investigate the procurement process for the maintenance of the road that runs through Setlagole and Delareyville.

The provincial Public Works and Roads Department has alleged there was corruption in the awarding of the tender.

The SIU’s Selby Makgotho says they will investigate whether the procurement process, contracting and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.

“We will further check if it was contrary to applicable legislation; or inconsistent with manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by National Treasury or the relevant provincial Treasury, as well as the department’s own policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions or practices. The investigation will further determine whether the contract was tainted by improper or unlawful conduct by officials.”