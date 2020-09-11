President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula 48 hours to give reasons why she shared a flight to Harare, Zimbabwe, with a senior African National Congress (ANC) delegation.

The Presidency says Ramaphosa notes the public discussion which was generated around the flight.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa says the Minister had had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defense-related matters in the region, following a recent SADC summit.

He says in the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the Minister should provide a detailed report within 48 hours on the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list.

President Ramaphosa says he welcomes the interest shown by South Africans in this matter. He says this is an indication of the nation’s vigilance against allegations of improper deployment of public resources.