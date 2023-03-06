President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced the long-awaited changes to his cabinet.

Four ministers have been ousted, Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and by default, Fikile Mbalula, who will take a full time post at Luthuli House.

New ministers

The new ministers are Sihle Zikalala, Maropene Ramagopa who will head the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation in the presidency “to monitor the performance of government,” added Ramaphosa during his 8h30 pm announcement from the Union buildings.

Zizi Kodwa gets a promotion from deputy minister of State Security to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, while new the CoGTA Ministry goes to Thembi Nkandimeng, Public Service Administration to be headed by former Eastern Cape Premier, Noxolo Kievit and Sindisiwe Chikunga becomes new Transport Minister.

Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientsoe Ramakgopa is now minister, filing the new portfolio announced at SONA 2023, Minister of Electricity, “to deal with the immediate crisis of electricity and to significantly reduce the frequency of loadshedding as a matter of urgency”.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced new Electricity Minister:



Both Minister of Public Enterprises and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe retain their respective portfolios.

Dlamini-Zuma, de Lille, Gungubele and Ntshavheni have been moved around to Minister of Women, Tourism, Communications and Minister in the Presidency, respectively.

As expected, ANC Deputy President, Paul Mashatile is the new deputy president.

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle:

Deputy Ministers

The following changes have been made regarding deputy ministers in the presidency: Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong, while deputy minister in the presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities becomes Sisisi Tolashe.

Pinky Kekana has been appointed deputy minister in Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency.

Ramaphosa has appointed two deputy ministers for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Parks Tau and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

Water and Sanitation has also had two deputy ministers appointed, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala.

Deputy Minister of Public Works is Bernice Swarts, while Dipuo Peters is the new deputy minister of Small Business Development.

Obed Bapela goes to Public Enterprises and Lisa Mangcu assumes the position of deputy minister of Transport.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Cabinet

